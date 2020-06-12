‘Tiger King’ Subject Jeff Lowe Sued By Oklahoma For $50,000

The State of Oklahoma continues to come after Jeff Lowe.

Lowe has been ordered to pay the state of Oklahoma a little more than $50,000 in back taxes. The new demand comes after a judge ordered Lowe to transfer all of Joe Exotic’s Oklahoma zoo properties to fellow “Tiger King” subject, Carole Baskin.

“Jeff Lowe is responsible for withholding, collecting, and remitting taxes owed by the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, LLC to the State of Oklahoma,” the document obtained by PETA states. “Moreover, Jeff Lowe had and continues to have direct control, supervision, and responsibility for filing returns and making payments on behalf” of the park to the state.

“As of May 27, 2020, Great Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, LLC owes approximately $50,274.01 in delinquent taxes,” the petition adds. “The final amount owed, however, could change once all of the park’s delinquent returns are filed.”

Lowe was one of the key subjects of Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” documentary alongside Exotic and Baskin.