Bad Bunny Breaks His Silence To Support Black Lives Matter

A few weeks back, Bad Bunny went silent on social media.

On May 19, he offered a brief message in Spanish, which translates to “bye, I left.”

bye, me fui — 👁 (@sanbenito) May 19, 2020

However, the Puerto Rican rapper is now breaking his silence in a lengthy statement published in Time.

Titled “Forgive Me”, the “lyrical statement” begins with Bad Bunny asking his fans for forgiveness for not speaking out sooner about the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“I can’t even believe this is still happening. Maybe it’s because I’ve always seen people’s hearts and, in my house, I was always taught that we are all the same regardless of race, religion and surname; that we are all brothers/sisters. I SWEAR I don’t feel well, and I don’t think I can express myself properly,” he wrote.

“FORGIVE ME THAT MY ANGER TODAY IS SILENT,” he continues in all-caps. “FORGIVE ME FOR FEELING IMPOTENT TODAY. I SWEAR TO YOU I LOVE YOU AND I WILL ALWAYS STAND BY MY PEOPLE, BUT WHAT’S IMPORTANT IS THAT YOU GUYS ALWAYS FIGHT FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN.”

“There are many simple but powerful ways of helping, such as teaching, educating your community, your family, your friends,” Bad Bunny told Time via email.

“At the moment, we are working on where to contribute seriously, economically and humanely, using the resources we have to support and in some way be part of the #BlackLivesMatter movement,” he says.

He’ll continue to stay off social media (“I simply do not have a phone,” he explains), but adds, “But I know I can contribute much more from here and from the heart, as I always do.”

Bad Bunny’s translated statement appears in its entirety below, while the original Spanish version can be found here.

FORGIVE ME

Forgive my silence.

But I can’t even believe this is still happening.

Maybe it’s because I’ve always seen people’s hearts and, in my house, I was always taught that we are all the same regardless of race, religion and surname; that we are all brothers/sisters.

I SWEAR I don’t feel well, and I don’t think I can express myself properly,

I swear it hurts!

It hurts to know that people are still being killed because of the color of their skin.

LIVING IN A WORLD LIKE THIS, NONE OF US CAN BREATHE!F–K DONALD TRUMP!

PRESIDENT OF RACISM!

YOUR HATE AND TYRANNY,

THAT’S TERRORISM.

DON’T STOP THE FIGHT,

DON’T LOWER YOUR FISTS,

KNOW THAT WE ARE ALL HOME,

THAT THIS IS OUR LAND.

I remember the white boy with the “bad hair,” that’s what they would say,

just like they did to my black neighbors, and they believed it too.

Bad? Bad are those who still think that way,

WITHOUT REALIZING THAT THE SAME BLOOD RUNS THROUGH OUR VEINS.

Who taught you to be this way?

Why don’t you seek change?

MAYBE THE PRESS IS TO BLAME FOR NEVER SHOWING THE TRUTH

OR HISTORY CLASSES THAT DON’T TEACH US A REAL ACCOUNT OF EVENTS

AND SHOW BLACK SLAVES WITH SUCH NORMALCY

AND WHO STILL CALL THIS BRUTALITY A “DISCOVERY.”

TO MURDER AND HUMILIATE THOSE OF ANOTHER SKIN COLOR,

THAT 500 YEARS LATER,

THAT PAIN KEEPS DRAGGING ON.

HATE DOESN’T STOP HATE,

IT JUST MAKES IT WORSE.

IN A WORLD LIKE THAT, WHO WANTS TO GIVE THEIR LOVE?

IF IT WAS UP TO ME, NONE OF THIS WOULD HAVE HAPPENED, IF IT WAS UP TO ME, NONE OF THIS WOULD HAVE EXISTED.

YOU CAN’T KNOW SOMEONE BY SIMPLY LOOKING AT THEIR FACE,

YOU CAN’T KNOW SOMEONE BY ONLY LOOKING AT THEIR OUTER APPEARANCE.

FORGIVE ME THAT MY ANGER TODAY IS SILENT.

FORGIVE ME FOR FEELING IMPOTENT TODAY.

I SWEAR TO YOU I LOVE YOU AND I WILL ALWAYS STAND BY MY PEOPLE,

BUT WHAT’S IMPORTANT IS THAT YOU GUYS ALWAYS FIGHT FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN.

NEVER WAIT FOR ARTISTS, OR FOR FICTITIOUS HEROES, YOU ARE THE ONES WHO HAVE THE POWER!!! TEACH YOUR SONS AND YOUR DAUGHTERS TO RESPECT AND LOVE REGARDLESS OF SKIN COLOR. EDUCATE THOSE WHO DO NOT SEEM TO KNOW ABOUT THE HISTORY OF SUFFERING AND STRUGGLE THAT BLACK PEOPLE HAVE ENDURED, ABOUT THE INJUSTICES WE CARRIED FOR CENTURIES. MAYBE WE WON’T CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY, BUT TODAY WE CAN WORK ON MAKING A DIFFERENCE FOR TOMORROW.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER