Terry Crews Addresses Backlash Over ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweet On ‘The Talk’

On Tuesday, Terry Crews will appear on Global‘s “The Talk” to address the backlash he stirred up over a controversial tweet he posted.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy,” he wrote on June 7. “Equality is the truth.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Crews’ Twitter followers took him to task for his words, and he responded in several followup tweets as he engaged with fans to explain himself.

In his virtual visit to “The Talk”, Crews insisted his words were misunderstood.

“What I said was defeating white supremacy without white people could create Black supremacy,” he said.

RELATED: Terry Crews Responds After Sparking Outrage Over Controversial Tweet About ‘Black Supremacy’

As he explains, “in black America we have gate keepers. We have people who have decided that, who is going to be Black and who’s not. And, I simply, because I have a mixed-race wife, have been discounted from the conversation, a lot of times, by very, very militant movements, black power movements.”

He continued: “I’ve been called all kinds of things, like an Uncle Tom simply because I’m successful, simply because I’ve worked my way out of Flint, Michigan.”

Added Crews: “The problem is Black people have different views. It’s funny, cause when you are white, you can be Republican, Libertarian, Democrat, you can be anything. But if you are Black, you have to be one thing. Even Joe Biden said, ‘Hey man, you don’t vote for me you ain’t even Black.’ And so, this Blackness is always judged and it’s always put up against this thing. And I’m going, wait a minute, that right there is a supremacist move. You have now put yourself above other black people.”

RELATED: Terry Crews Apologizes After Backlash Over Tweet Claiming Children Raised By Same-Sex Parents Or Single Parents Are ‘Severely Malnourished’

When host Sheryl Underwood asked Crews if he regrets “using the term ‘Black supremacy,'” he responded, “I can’t really regret it, because I really want the dialogue to come out. Maybe there’s another term that might be better — we’re separatist or elitist…but the thing is, I’ve experienced supremacy even growing up. I’ve had Black people tell me that the white man is the devil. I’ve experienced whole organizations that have viewed themselves because of the suffering of black people, they have decided that now, we are not equal, we are better. And I think that’s a mistake.”

Crews’ interview can be seen in its entirety on Tuesday’s edition of “The Talk”, airing weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.