Spike Lee Defends ‘Friend’ Woody Allen Against Cancel Culture: ‘I Don’t Know How You Just Erase Someone’

Spike Lee is coming to the defence of embattled director Woody Allen, who has become a Hollywood pariah amidst accusations of daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her when she was a child; Allen has continually denied his daughter’s allegations.

In an interview with iHeartRadio’s “Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning”, the director of such films as “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X” defended Allen and took a shot at cancel culture.

“I’d just like to say Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker and this cancel thing is not just Woody,” he said.

“When we look back on it we are going to see that — short of killing somebody — I don’t know you just erase someone like they never existed,” he continued.

“Woody is a friend of mine, a fellow Knick fan, and I know he’s going through it right now,” added Lee.

In an interview last month with The Guardian, Allen slammed actors who have publicly denounced him and declared they’ll never work with him.

“It’s silly. The actors have no idea of the facts and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position,” said the 84-year-old Oscar winner. “Who in the world is not against child molestation? That’s how actors and actresses are, and [denouncing me] became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale.”