Showrunner Of ‘The Witcher’ Promises Second Season Won’t Be As Confusing As The First

“The Witcher” proved to be a huge hit for Netflix, with 76 million households viewing the sword-and-sorcery tale starring Henry Cavill.

However, the show also faced criticism that its storytelling proved to be confusing, with characters’ stories told by jumping back and forth in different timelines.

In an interview with The Wrap, “The Witcher” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed that the multiple timelines would be ditched when the series returns with its second season.

“Obviously, it was one of the most controversial parts of season one and I didn’t expect it to be as controversial as it was,” she said of jumping back and forth in time. “But it’s something I still stand behind, in terms of storytelling…”

She continued: “What’s great though is [the characters] have intersected now. So what we’ll see in season two is that all of our characters are existing on the same timeline. What that allows us to do story-wise though is to play with time in slightly different ways. We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in season one.”

She also shares a hint of what fans can expect to see in the second season.

“Probably my favourite additions for season two are the new witchers,” she explained. “Really, in season one, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies. So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is.”

According to Schmidt Hissrich, the show was in the midst of filming season two when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production, and a start date to resume remains uncertain.

“We were shooting in the U.K. and were about six weeks into our season when we shut down,” she said. “We were literally in the middle of a big sequence we had been preparing for months. But we have a very international crew and it wasn’t just about the health of our crew and our cast, but also getting them back home to their families. So that was at the forefront for us.”