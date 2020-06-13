‘Sesame Street’ Teams Up With CNN In Second Town Hall Explaining Coronavirus To Kids

In April, CNN joined forces with “Sesame Street” to present a special town hall to explain the COVID-19 pandemic to children.

On Saturday, CNN and “Sesame Street” presented a second coronavirus-themed town hall, with CNN anchor Erica Hill and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta joined by Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and other beloved characters from the long-running children’s educational series.

In addition, other guests for the second town hall included Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez, and Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises.

During the hour-long special, the Count used his numerical skills to demonstrate how to keep a six-foot social distance from others, while Cooke Monster explained that it’s a bad idea to share food right now “because we no want to spread little germies.”

.@CountVonCount shows kids and their parents how to count out six feet for social distancing https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/DML3UfCq5N — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2020

.@MeCookieMonster explains why sharing food is not a good idea during the coronavirus pandemic — no matter how delicious it is. 🍪 https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/jM2fGWBpSL — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2020

.@elmo asks @drsanjaygupta why he needs to wear a mask when he goes outside, even though he can’t see any of the coronavirus around him. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/shmt58WnAU — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2020

“Thank you to all the amazing heroes out there helping and caring for everyone.” @AbbyCadabbySST, @Grover and @elmo pay tribute to all our neighborhood heroes with a special thank-you song. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CeXEITOKhs — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2020

The CNN/”Sesame Street” COVID-19 town hall can be seen in its entirety right here.