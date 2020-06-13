‘Sesame Street’ Teams Up With CNN In Second Town Hall Explaining Coronavirus To Kids

In April, CNN joined forces with “Sesame Street” to present a special town hall to explain the COVID-19 pandemic to children.

On Saturday, CNN and “Sesame Street” presented a second coronavirus-themed town hall, with CNN anchor Erica Hill and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta joined by Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and other beloved characters from the long-running children’s educational series.

In addition, other guests for the second town hall included Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez, and Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises.

During the hour-long special, the Count used his numerical skills to demonstrate how to keep a six-foot social distance from others, while Cooke Monster explained that it’s a bad idea to share food right now “because we no want to spread little germies.”

The CNN/”Sesame Street” COVID-19 town hall can be seen in its entirety right here.

