Julianne Hough Opens Up To Oprah About Her ‘Time Of Transition’

Julianne Hough made a short appearance on Oprah’s “WW Presents Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward” where the two chatted about her “time of transition”.

Starting off, Oprah surprised one of her guests, Lisa, who is a big Kinergy fan with Hough’s appearance. Hough has been guiding the Kinergy fitness classes every Saturday.

Without naming her divorce from Brooks Laich, Oprah asked Hough how her “transition” is going.

“I’m hanging in, it is a rollercoaster for sure,” Hough responded. “I am an eternal optimist and I think this is the most important time in history and I am so grateful that I am alive to be apart of this transition within the world. With the pandemic, with this race war, with everything that is going on.”

“We are in a moment of transformation and I feel honoured I get to be a part of it,” she added.

Hough has been opening up about a lot of her struggles including her divorce and apologizing for her Blackface incident from 2013.