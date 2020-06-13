Tiffany Haddish And Lil Rel Howery Join Black Lives Matters Protest Outside L.A. Comedy Club

Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery are speaking out about Black Live matter, with the comedians joining a protest Friday outside famed Los Angeles comedy club The Laugh Factory.

Haddish addressed the crowd. “I’m tired of being afraid that my brother’s gonna go outside and get shot. I’m so tired of all this violence,” Haddish said. “I really believe in the power of cussing somebody out. Say your words, and then go on about your way. Why can’t we just do that every now and then? I would love to just be able to cuss the police out and not be afraid.”

She shared her hopes for what the ongoing protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd, will accomplish.

“I want the people to be empowered, I want power for the people, I want the people to be able to help create laws that will protect us,” she added. “I want us to be able to prosper and have success and our children to be healthy. I just want the best for all of us.”

Howery also spoke at the protest, explaining how protesting has to become part of everyday life.

“I know when we go back to work we’re going to be excited to be making money again and all that s**t, but this is our lifestyle now,” Howery said. “I was just telling my friend, like as much as you plan a brunch, I want to be able to go to my friend, ‘Oh, I got a protest at 12:00.’”