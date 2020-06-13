Joan Smalls Calls Out Fashion Industry For Casting Her As The ‘Token Black Girl’

Joan Smalls is addressing racism in the fashion industry.

The model posted a video on Instagram calling out those who used her as the “token” Black girl on the runway.

“Hey guys, there’s a couple things I need to get off my chest,” Smalls started saying in a video titled “We Are Not A Trend”.

“How many times have I been told that my hair was an issue and told to control it? How many times have I had to share campaigns or editorials when I saw my counterparts had the achievements by themselves?” Smalls said while pointing out the racism she saw against herself and other girls of colour. “It was a constant battle no one saw but one that I lived on a daily basis.”

She added, “I don’t need validation from an industry that cast me as the token Black girl while ignoring my whole cultural identity.”

