Petition Calls For New Orleans To Tear Down Confederate Statues — And Replace Them With Statues Of Britney Spears

By Brent Furdyk.

As calls to tear down statues of Confederate generals magnify amidst the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, a petition is gaining steam urging the city of New Orleans to remove its Confederate statues.

In their place, the petition suggests the city erect statues of Louisiana native Britney Spears to take their place.

The Change.org petition, addressed to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, was launched by Kassie Thibodeaux, calling for the state to "do the right thing: Replace Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spears."

Many people who signed the petition also shared their comments about why the “Oops I Did It Again” singer would be an ideal choice to replace Confederate slave-owners.

“She is the TRUE hero of the South,” wrote one.

“Britney has done more for America than these Confederate leaders,” added another, while a different comment put it even more succinctly: “I’m signing because… it’s Britney b***h.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the petition had exceeded 15,000 signatures.

