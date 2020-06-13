As calls to tear down statues of Confederate generals magnify amidst the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, a petition is gaining steam urging the city of New Orleans to remove its Confederate statues.
In their place, the petition suggests the city erect statues of Louisiana native Britney Spears to take their place.
Many people who signed the petition also shared their comments about why the “Oops I Did It Again” singer would be an ideal choice to replace Confederate slave-owners.
“She is the TRUE hero of the South,” wrote one.
“Britney has done more for America than these Confederate leaders,” added another, while a different comment put it even more succinctly: “I’m signing because… it’s Britney b***h.”
As of Saturday afternoon, the petition had exceeded 15,000 signatures.