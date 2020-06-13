Chris Evans Uses His Birthday To Highlight Ways To Help The Black Lives Matter Movement

Chris Evans is turning 39 on Saturday and the “Avengers” are coming out to wish their teammate all the best.

Evans, who most famously plays Captain America in both the self-titled Marvel films as well as the “Avengers”, rang in the new year with the help of his friends and fans.

“Happy birthday, @ChrisEvans! Wishing you all the best today, bro,” Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, wrote.

Happy birthday, @ChrisEvans! Wishing you all the best today, bro 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sANOBJ6ZSb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2020

The Marvel UK & Ireland account wrote, “Make sure you don’t stop wishing @ChrisEvans a happy birthday! No, really… he can do this all day!”

Make sure you don’t stop wishing @ChrisEvans a happy birthday! No, really… he can do this all day! pic.twitter.com/LEFnJMKtr3 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) June 13, 2020

But Evans used the moment to thank everyone for their well-wishes while directing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. Also, stay engaged,” he said while sharing people can help even once “the topic isn’t ‘trending'”.

Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. ❤️❤️ Also, stay engaged. https://t.co/1uVkiJp3xZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2020

Evans suggested signing petitions, donating, texting or calling local government, more protests and others which can be seen in the tweet above.

See more ways Evans’ birthday was celebrated below:

#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans!!!! The light of my life is turning 39 today. Love you @ChrisEvans 💙 pic.twitter.com/DdTEpV3Zpe — nicole ⍟ hbd Chris 💙 (@Iovingevans) June 13, 2020

Happy Birthday @ChrisEvans !!💙

Hope you’ll like this gift we put together for you full of joy and appreciation!

We love you Chris! ✨#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans https://t.co/vofkTJFmJP

Check out the links below to support Christopher’s Haven, BLM and Yemen! — Chris Birthday Project (@cevansbdayproj) June 13, 2020