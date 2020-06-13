SpongeBob Joins The LGBTQ+ Community

By Jamie Samhan.

Nickelodeon might have just confirmed that SpongeBob SquarePants is gay.

The network sent out a tweet on Saturday, celebrating Pride Month but their inclusion of SpongeBob has fans guessing they confirmed his sexual preference.

“Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ,” Nickelodeon tweeted alongside pictures of ” Legend of Korra”‘s Korra who is bisexual, “Henry Danger”‘s Schwoz Schwartz played by transgender actor Michael D. Cohen and SpongeBob.

It should be noted that the show’s creator Stephen Hillenburg has previously said that SpongeBob is asexual.

Over on Instagram earlier this week, Nickelodeon “spread the love” with both SpongeBob and Patrick.

spread the love 🤗

A few people were surprised to learn SpongeBob is gay but most people pointed out it was pretty obvious.

“All of us gays are like: well he’s actually been on a date with Squidward him and [Patrick] literally hold hands while watching mermaid man and barnacle boy and he makes rainbows come from his hands I knew he was gay before I knew I was,” commented one person on Instagram.

 

