SpongeBob Joins The LGBTQ+ Community

Nickelodeon might have just confirmed that SpongeBob SquarePants is gay.

The network sent out a tweet on Saturday, celebrating Pride Month but their inclusion of SpongeBob has fans guessing they confirmed his sexual preference.

“Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month ๐ŸŒˆ ,” Nickelodeon tweeted alongside pictures of ” Legend of Korra”โ€˜s Korra who is bisexual, “Henry Danger”โ€˜s Schwoz Schwartz played by transgender actor Michael D. Cohen and SpongeBob.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month ๐ŸŒˆ โฃ

(๐ŸŽจ: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

It should be noted that the showโ€™s creator Stephen Hillenburg has previously said that SpongeBob is asexual.

Over on Instagram earlier this week, Nickelodeon “spread the love” with both SpongeBob and Patrick.

A few people were surprised to learn SpongeBob is gay but most people pointed out it was pretty obvious.

“All of us gays are like: well heโ€™s actually been on a date with Squidward him and [Patrick] literally hold hands while watching mermaid man and barnacle boy and he makes rainbows come from his hands I knew he was gay before I knew I was,” commented one person on Instagram.

why are y'all so surprised spongebob is gay when he literally drove like this pic.twitter.com/fHxN2XzYhq — EFRAIN ๐Ÿฆฉ (@TUENEMIGOEFRAIN) June 13, 2020

Let's all give it up for our asexual icon, Spongebob! ๐Ÿ–ค๐Ÿค๐Ÿ’œ pic.twitter.com/QM0IEl75OX — ๐ŸŒˆ ๐™ด๐šก๐š๐š›๐šŠ ๐™ถ๐šŠ๐šข ๐™ฒ๐š›๐šŽ๐šŠ๐š๐šž๐š›๐šŽ ๐ŸŒˆ (@is_spinel) June 13, 2020

I donโ€™t care if Spongebob is gay, straight, bi, or poly he taught me that โ€œIโ€™m ugly and Iโ€™m proudโ€ for that I owe him my life — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) June 13, 2020

ppl acting like like spongebob canโ€™t be gay AND asexual pic.twitter.com/LI7ALi3HhK — oj (@antiapplegang) June 13, 2020