SpongeBob Joins The LGBTQ+ Community

Nickelodeon might have just confirmed that SpongeBob SquarePants is gay.

The network sent out a tweet on Saturday, celebrating Pride Month but their inclusion of SpongeBob has fans guessing they confirmed his sexual preference.

“Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ,” Nickelodeon tweeted alongside pictures of ” Legend of Korra”‘s Korra who is bisexual, “Henry Danger”‘s Schwoz Schwartz played by transgender actor Michael D. Cohen and SpongeBob.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

It should be noted that the show’s creator Stephen Hillenburg has previously said that SpongeBob is asexual.

Over on Instagram earlier this week, Nickelodeon “spread the love” with both SpongeBob and Patrick.

A few people were surprised to learn SpongeBob is gay but most people pointed out it was pretty obvious.

“All of us gays are like: well he’s actually been on a date with Squidward him and [Patrick] literally hold hands while watching mermaid man and barnacle boy and he makes rainbows come from his hands I knew he was gay before I knew I was,” commented one person on Instagram.

why are y'all so surprised spongebob is gay when he literally drove like this pic.twitter.com/fHxN2XzYhq — EFRAIN 🦩 (@TUENEMIGOEFRAIN) June 13, 2020

Let's all give it up for our asexual icon, Spongebob! 🖤🤍💜 pic.twitter.com/QM0IEl75OX — 🌈 𝙴𝚡𝚝𝚛𝚊 𝙶𝚊𝚢 𝙲𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎 🌈 (@is_spinel) June 13, 2020

I don’t care if Spongebob is gay, straight, bi, or poly he taught me that “I’m ugly and I’m proud” for that I owe him my life — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) June 13, 2020

ppl acting like like spongebob can’t be gay AND asexual pic.twitter.com/LI7ALi3HhK — oj (@antiapplegang) June 13, 2020