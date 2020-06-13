J.J. Watt Slams Fan Who Suggests He Wouldn’t Take A Knee During National Anthem

J.J. Watt has some thoughts about kneeling during the national anthem in protest.

As the NFL admitted that they were wrong not to let players kneel in protest of police brutality, a movement that was started by Colin Kaepernick, a number of players and coaches have been speaking out on the matter.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien told the Houston Chronicle that he was “all for” taking a knee with his players and one fan quipped back, “Pretty sure you won’t see @JJWatt taking a knee.” The tweet has since been deleted.

Watt snapped back, writing, “A) don’t speak for me. B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening.”

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees recently faced backlash for his comment, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

A number of athletes including LeBron James called Brees out.

He later apologized saying he “missed the mark.”

Since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players, but never Kaepernick, more people have pointed out an apology needs to be made directly to Kaepernick who hasn’t played since and to re-hire him.