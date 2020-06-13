John Legend Covers Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’ During ‘Bear Witness, Take Action’

John Legend was just one of the many famous faces to take part in YouTube’s “Bear Witness, Take Action” on Saturday.

The hour and a half event was in support of the Equal Justice Initiative and to date has raised over $1 million.

RELATED: YouTube Announces $100 Million Fund For Black Creators, Fundraiser Hosted By Keke Palmer

Around 50 creators, artists, influential public figures and prominent activist voices took part to raise awareness of racial justice.

Legend covered Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” and there were also performances from Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes and Trey Songz.

Other notable moments came from Sterling K. Brown, Bryan Stevenson, Wilmer Valderrama, Roxane Gay and Prince EA.

related: John Legend, Taraji P. Henson & More Hollywood Stars Sign Open Letter Calling To #DefundPolice

The fundraiser was started as YouTube announced a new $100 million fund to “amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories.”

The full show can be seen below: