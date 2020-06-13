Nicki Minaj Describes Her Marriage To Husband Kenneth Petty As ‘Refreshing And Calming’

Nicki Minaj is enjoying married life. The “Super Bass” rapper got candid about her relationship with her husband, Kenneth Petty, during Friday’s episode of Lil Wayne’s Apple Music series, “Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne”.

“Good, good, good,” Minaj, 37, replied when asked how married life was treating her. “I can’t complain. I really cannot freaking complain.”

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” the “Barbie Tingz” rapper continued. “Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

Minaj tied the knot with Petty last October after more than a year together. She sparked pregnancy speculation in February after sharing a video of Petty rubbing her stomach as he said, “Trinidad with your dad.” In May, fans were also convinced she was pregnant after she teased them on Twitter.

Elsewhere in the interview, Minaj brought up how difficult it was for her as a female rapper to get recognition early in her career. Lil Wayne recalled that in 2009, when he was about to sign Minaj to his label, people told him to not sign a woman.

“It was getting someone to take you serious, and that was the whole thing I was worried about,” Minaj explained. “I didn’t know if you would take me serious, because at the time people had really given up on female rappers.”

“I just knew I was going to make it, so I was enjoying the groundwork of it and I was working super hard,” she added. “I think people don’t realize the work that goes into it. Because if you’re not going to work, why bother?”

ET caught up with Minaj last October, where she touched on starting a family.

“We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night,” she joked. “At first I was like, ‘I want it now. I want it now.’ And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple things that I have to do.”

