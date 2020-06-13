Victoria Beckham Says The Way She Used To Dress Was ‘A Sign Of Insecurity’

Victoria Beckham rose to fame as Posh Spice of the Spice Girls and quickly became a fashion icon. Her signature style was recognizable from a distance but the singer turned designer has revealed she used to dress to hide her insecurities.

“I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry and I still have some of those dresses,” Beckham told The Guardian. “But my personal style has become more relaxed.”

She added, “Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted. My confidence has definitely grown as I’ve got older.”

Beckham now designs her self-titled line that is known for its sleek, timeless pieces.

“I know what works on me, what looks good,” she said. “I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress.”

However, running a fashion empire can be tiring.

“Sometimes I can get a little bit overwhelmed,” Beckham admitted. “There’s just so much to do, with eyewear and beauty and everything else.”

She and husband David Beckham have been quarantining at their Oxfordshire home during the COVID-19 pandemic but the family is looking forward to getting back on a schedule.

“I can’t wait to get the atelier up and running again. There is so much that you can do digitally now, but at a certain point you need to be able to put your hands on the clothes,” she said. “I do miss getting dressed. A nice pub lunch with family and friends, a few glasses of wine. I’m really grateful for the family time, but I’m ready to be a little bit sociable now.”