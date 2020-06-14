Daughter Of Hank Williams Jr. Dead At 27 After Car Crash

Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., has passed away following a car accident in Tennessee. She was 27.
WKRN News reports that Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe Saturday evening when the car crashed. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the SUV had been towing a boat when it crossed the median and rolled over.
RELATED: Cady Groves, ‘This Little Girl’ Singer-Songwriter, Dead At Age 30
Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash. Her 29-year-old husband, Tyler Dunning, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. His condition had not been released.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
Williams-Dunning’s brother, country singer Sam Williams, took to Facebook asking for prayers.
My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning
Posted by Sam Williams on Saturday, June 13, 2020