Daughter Of Hank Williams Jr. Dead At 27 After Car Crash

AP Photo/M. Spencer Green
Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., has passed away following a car accident in Tennessee. She was 27.

WKRN News reports that Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe Saturday evening when the car crashed. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the SUV had been towing a boat when it crossed the median and rolled over.

Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash. Her 29-year-old husband, Tyler Dunning, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. His condition had not been released.

Katherine Williams-Dunning/Instagram
Authorities are investigating the crash.

Williams-Dunning’s brother, country singer Sam Williams, took to Facebook asking for prayers.

My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning

Posted by Sam Williams on Saturday, June 13, 2020

