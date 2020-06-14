Adele Honours Victims Of Grenfell Tower Blaze On 3-Year Anniversary Of Tragic Fire

Adele is remembering the 72 lives lost in London’s Grenfell Towers fire three years ago.

On Sunday, the “Hello” singer marked the third anniversary of the tragedy by paying tribute to the victims in an Instagram post.

“Today, Sunday, is three years since #Grenfell. 72 lives will be forever in our hearts,” she wrote.

“Join with me & @grenfell_united to REMEMBER at 6pm on youtube.com/GrenfellUnited — to show that we’re still united for change & justice. Follow @grenfell_united for more info. #Grenfell #Demandchange.”

After the fire, Adele became an advocate for the victims’ families after visiting the scene the following day to comfort survivors. In addition, she threw her support behind a petition demanding then-PM Theresa May launch an investigation into the blaze, attended a memorial service and launched a campaign to raise money for victims’ families.

During a 2017 performance, reported NME, Adele told the audience that meeting those affected by the fire was “one of the most intense experiences of my life” and said that those affected were “not receiving the things we think they are.”

She added: “It’s a f**king mess. No information is getting through, people feel helpless. No one knows what they’re doing down there, it’s chaos.”