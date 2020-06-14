Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter Coco’s 16th Birthday With Throwback Video

Courteney Cox is celebrating a big milestone as daughter Coco turns 16 on Sunday.
The former “Friends” star took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback video of her daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette — several years earlier, showing off some figure skating moves in an ice rink.
“Happy sweet 16th cocolo. You’re my little quirk of the universe. I love you ♥️♥️♥️,” Cox wrote in the caption.
Some of Cox’s celebrity pals sent special greetings to the birthday girl in comments to the post, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, “Look at those moves !! 💕 Happy Birthday @cocoarquette_ 💖.”
“Unbelievable 🌟🌟🌟,” wrote Jennifer Garner.
Arquette also shared a celebratory photo of his daughter on Instagram.
“Happy Sweet Sixteen to my beautiful daughter @cocoarquette_ I love you more than life itself! I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become,” he wrote.