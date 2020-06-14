Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter Coco’s 16th Birthday With Throwback Video

Courteney Cox is celebrating a big milestone as daughter Coco turns 16 on Sunday.

The former “Friends” star took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback video of her daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette — several years earlier, showing off some figure skating moves in an ice rink.

RELATED: Coco Arquette Attempts To Do Mom Courteney Cox’s Makeup: ‘I Guess You Get What You Pay For’

“Happy sweet 16th cocolo. You’re my little quirk of the universe. I love you ♥️♥️♥️,” Cox wrote in the caption.