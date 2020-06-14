Stephen Amell Calls Out Neighbour, Claims She ‘S**t On Our Roof’

Not everyone gets along with their neighbours, and it appears that Stephen Amell is among them.

On Friday, the former “Arrow” star took to Twitter to share a bizarre photo of excrement atop a shingled roof, and offered an even more bizarre explanation.

RELATED: Stephen Amell Shares Emotional Video Of The Final Day On ‘Arrow’ Set

“Our next door neighbour has been illegally doing construction for 3+ years,” he wrote, noting that his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, had words with the neighbour.

“Cass got upset with her after we did everything we could to be neighbourly,” he continued. “Cass called her out multiple times on Memorial Day weekend. The next day she snuck into our backyard & s**t on our roof.”

Our next door neighbor has been illegally doing construction for 3+ years. Cass got upset with her after we did everything we could to be neighborly. Cass called her out multiple times on Memorial Day weekend. The next day she snuck into our backyard & shit on our roof. pic.twitter.com/r9Cjz8vPjI — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 13, 2020

Responding to the disbelief of ESPN anchor Katie Nolan, Amell replied, “Straight up. This happened.”

Straight up. This happened. I am as certain of this as I am that I walked to a studio in NYC to be a guest on your show. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 13, 2020

Amell followed up by responding to his followers’ queries about the rooftop defecation.

I saw it the day after she took the shit. That’s when the photo was taken. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 13, 2020

Actually. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 13, 2020

Larry Birkhead, onetime boyfriend of the late Anna Nicole Smith, offered his two cents.