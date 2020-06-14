Stephen Amell Calls Out Neighbour, Claims She ‘S**t On Our Roof’

By Brent Furdyk.

Lisa O'Connor/AFF-USA.com/CPImages
Lisa O'Connor/AFF-USA.com/CPImages

Not everyone gets along with their neighbours, and it appears that Stephen Amell is among them.

On Friday, the former “Arrow” star took to Twitter to share a bizarre photo of excrement atop a shingled roof, and offered an even more bizarre explanation.

RELATED: Stephen Amell Shares Emotional Video Of The Final Day On ‘Arrow’ Set

“Our next door neighbour has been illegally doing construction for 3+ years,” he wrote, noting that his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, had words with the neighbour.

“Cass got upset with her after we did everything we could to be neighbourly,” he continued. “Cass called her out multiple times on Memorial Day weekend. The next day she snuck into our backyard & s**t on our roof.”

Responding to the disbelief of ESPN anchor Katie Nolan, Amell replied, “Straight up. This happened.”

Amell followed up by responding to his followers’ queries about the rooftop defecation.

Larry Birkhead, onetime boyfriend of the late Anna Nicole Smith, offered his two cents.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP