5 Seconds Of Summer’s Michael Clifford Apologizes For Resurfaced Tweets Fans Found Sexist, Homophobic

Michael Clifford, guitarist with Australian rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, is apologizing for some insensitive tweets from the past.

A Twitter user apparently took a deep dive into Clifford’s Twitter account, unearthing tweets he allegedly issued that displayed sexist attitudes and used homophobic language.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old musician offered an apology, admitting that he was not as enlightened when he was a teenager.

“I am so f**king sorry for all the dumb s**t I did when I was younger,” he wrote.

“I am a different person now with a much better understanding of the world,” he continued, noting that “some people have access to a digital megaphone a bit earlier than they should, unfortunately, I was one of them.”

Clifford followed up with a second tweet. “I am so sorry for hurting anyone. it was never my intention,” he added. “I was so naive and I am embarrassed and I am beyond sorry. I will continue to be better and will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again.”