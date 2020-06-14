Meghan Markle Sends Video Message To Hubb Community Kitchen On The Anniversary Of The Grenfell Tower Fires

Meghan Markle has sent a message to the women of Hubb Community Kitchen on the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The kitchen was set up by survivors at the Al Manaar mosque as a way to support those in the community. The Duchess of Sussex became a supporter of the ladies and even helped them put out a cookbook as a way to raise funds.

“I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community,” Meghan said in a video on the third anniversary of the fires according to the Evening Standard.

RELATED: How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Archie Are Celebrating Prince Philip’s 99th Birthday

“And now what you have done is such an inspiration, you continue to give back, you continue to put love in action. And that’s really what Hubb is all about… we know it means love but you are the example of love in action, and that is your purpose,” she continued.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Adding, “I’m so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I’m sure it’s a difficult day, but also one where you can look at how much you’ve accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you.”

RELATED: Emily Giffin Says Her Meghan Markle ‘Comments Were Not Legitimate,’ ‘They Were Just Mean’

In April, Meghan held a Zoom call with members of the kitchen to discuss how they are providing between 250 to 300 meals a day to those in need during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, a special memorial took place to remember the 72 victims lost in the fire in which Adele shared a special message.