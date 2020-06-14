Barbra Streisand Gifts George Floyd’s Daughter With Disney Stock

Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, is now a shareholder in Disney thanks to a gift from Barbra Streisand.

On Saturday, the youngster shared some photos on Instagram, one of which featuring her displaying a letter from the two-time Oscar winner.

In subsequent photos, she also showed off the actual stock certificate, along with additional gifts: DVD versions of Streisand’s classic albums My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra. RELATED: George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Declares ‘Daddy Changed The World’ In Moving Clip

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you 🥰🥰🥰,” reads the caption to the post.

It’s not clear how many shares of Disney stock Streisand gave her.

Earlier in the month, TMZ reported that Kanye West honoured the memory of the child’s late father by setting up a scholarship fund for her. He also donated to funds toward legal fees for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, contributing a total of $2 million.