Beyoncé Writes Letter Calling For Justice For Breonna Taylor, ‘The Next Months Cannot Look Like The Last Three’

Beyoncé has written a letter to attorney Daniel Cameron demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

In a letter dated June 14, 2020, the Grammy award-winning singer wrote, “It has now been over three months since members of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) killed Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor was killed when three “plainclothes officers” performed a “no-knock warrant” at her home while she slept. They then fired a total of 22 shots into her home, hitting Taylor, who was unarmed, eight times.

Beyoncé called passing “Breonna’s Law”, which now bans no-knock warrants a “small step in the right direction” but points out Taylor’s family still deserves justice.

“The LMPD’s investigations have created more questions than answers. Their incident report states Ms. Taylor suffered no injuries- yet we know she was shot at least eight times,” she added. “The LMPD officers claim they announced themselves before forcing their way into Ms. Taylor’s apartment-but her boyfriend who was with her, as well as several neighbours, all say that this is untrue.”

“Three months have passed-and zero arrest have been made, and no officers have been fired,” Beyoncé said. “Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions.”

Beyoncé then called for “criminal charges” to be brought against the three men, for Cameron to “commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers’ criminal conduct” and to “investigate the LMPD’s response to Breonna Taylor’s murder, as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

She ended her letter, writing, “With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three.”