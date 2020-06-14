Kim Kardashian Shares Pictures From Scott Disick’s Low-Key Birthday Party

Scott Disick celebrated his birthday a few weeks ago but his sister-in-law Kim Kardashian is just sharing the pictures.

On May 26, Disick turned 37 and celebrated with a few family and friends.

“We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people( small group),” Kim wrote with a collection of pictures. “It was kind of nice but kind of scary too.”

The small gathering included Khloe Kardashian, his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

His birthday came just as he and Sofia Richie ended their relationship and Disick returned from rehab in Colorado after a photo leaked of him at the facility.

Disick and Richie started dating up decided to “take a break” a source told People so “Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids.”