Jimmy Fallon Interviews Tik Tok ‘Trump Whisperer’ Sarah Cooper After She Lip-Syncs President’s Bonkers Toilet Rant

On Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon introduced his viewers to Sarah Cooper, who’s gained a following on TikTok thanks to her hilarious ability to lip-sync to Donald Trump’s more off-the-rails ad-libs.

Fallon showcased one of Cooper’s recent efforts on the show, in which she tackles the president’s weird rant about water pressure and toilet flushing.

“They take a shower and water comes dripping out. Just dripping out, very quietly dripping out,” she lip-syncs to Trump’s words while standing beneath a shower head.

Fallon also interviewed Cooper, who revealed what led her to start doing the videos that earned her the nickname “the Trump Whisperer.”

As she explained, she initially attempted a TikTok dance video, but immediately deleted it because it was so awful.

“I started doing lip-syncing and then Trump is on television every day… and he’s just kind of BSing his way through the presidency,” Cooper told Fallon.

“I’m looking at him and getting so frustrated because people are just nodding and pretending like what he’s saying is making sense,” she added.

She joked that she was a bit jealous. “I’ve always wanted to be one of those guys,” she told Fallon. “I’ve always wanted to be able to like, talk my way through things and just like BS my way through life.”