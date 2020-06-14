Ruby Bridges Takes Over Selena Gomez’s Instagram, Shares Never Seen Before Footage From The Day She Integrated To An All-White School

Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana in 1960, was the latest person to take over Selena Gomez’s Instagram to share her story.

Bridges, 65, was only 6-years-old when she made history attending an all-white school. Her mother and her had to escorted by four federal marshals so she could safely attend school on the first day. In the days following, Bridges went on her own with only the federal marshals.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Will Have Black Leaders Take Over Her Instagram To Highlight Important Causes

You’ve probably seen photos of 6 year old Ruby Bridges. Today, she’s taking over my Instagram account to talk about her experience and I’m so honored. Follow along: https://t.co/Csd2UKjaMx pic.twitter.com/PBdQVdjvP4 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 14, 2020

Many parents pulled their children from the school as soon as a Black child started to attend and only one teacher would teach Bridges for the first year.

Bridges shared never “seen before” footage taken during the Civil Rights Movement of 1960 of Daisy Gabriel, a mother trying to bring her Brown daughter to school, on the same day Bridges started and the harassment she received not only in the street but at home.

RELATED” Barbra Streisand Gifts George Floyd’s Daughter With Disney Stock

“It is such a heart wrenching video to see the sacrifices she had to make trying to bring her daughter to school that day as well. It was important to me to show her story to the world,” Bridges wrote.

Bridges also encouraged everyone following along to vote.

Gomez has handed over the reins on her Instagram account to a number of Black voices so they can expand their reach including Black trans activist Raquel Willis, Kendrick Sampson, Michael Render (Killer Mike), Professor Ibram X. Kendi, Professor Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, Kimberlé Crenshaw and Black Lives Matter co-creator Alicia Garza.