Eminem Reveals His List Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time

Which rappers does Eminem most admire?
He revealed that in a pair of informative tweets he issued on the weekend, in response to a Twitter user who asked, “Who the Greatest Rapper of All-Time?”
Who the Greatest Rapper of All-Time? 🔥🐐https://t.co/ZqASOSVobE
— NoLifeShaq (@NoLifeShaq) June 14, 2020
While Eminem didn’t single out one GOAT, he did list, “in no particular order,” Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Royce da 5’9″, Jay-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, Biggie Smalls and Crooked I.
For me, in no particular order… Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook….
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020
Realizing he had missed a few, Eminem added some more in a followup tweet that included LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Andre 3000, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane.
Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane…
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020
