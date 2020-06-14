Eminem Reveals His List Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time

By Brent Furdyk.

Eminem. Photo: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT/CP Images
Which rappers does Eminem most admire?

He revealed that in a pair of informative tweets he issued on the weekend, in response to a Twitter user who asked, “Who the Greatest Rapper of All-Time?”

While Eminem didn’t single out one GOAT, he did list, “in no particular order,” Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Royce da 5’9″, Jay-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, Biggie Smalls and Crooked I.

Realizing he had missed a few, Eminem added some more in a followup tweet that included LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Andre 3000, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane.

