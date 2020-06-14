Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Returns To No. 1 Spot On Billboard 200

Lil Baby’s My Turn is making its return to the Billboard 200.

The album debut at No. 1 upon its release in March and then spent 13 weeks in the top six making the climb to the No. 1 spot once again for the week ending on June 13.

My Turn only had 65,000 units this week making it the smallest number of units for a No. 1 album in over a year.

It is also the longest gap for an album to make its return to No. 1 with the last record being held by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born soundtrack taking a 17-week hiatus.

Last week, Lady Gaga’s most recent album Chromatica debuted at No. 1 but has slipped to the No. 2 spot.