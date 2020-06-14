Hannah Brown Saves A Man From Drowning While White Water Rafting

Hannah Brown came to the rescue, saving a man from drowning while white water rafting on Saturday.

“How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today 😂,” the man’s girlfriend wrote on Twitter.

How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today 😂 — BLM – Queen Nugget (@quintnugget) June 13, 2020

Adding, “She was on the river with us 😂 our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!”

RELATED: Hannah Brown Says Fans ‘Should Not Defend’ Her N-Word Slip

Patrick Brown, Hannah’s brother, was also there and shared in own account of the day.

“Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now,” he teased on Instagram.