Hannah Brown Saves A Man From Drowning While White Water Rafting

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImages
CPImages

Hannah Brown came to the rescue, saving a man from drowning while white water rafting on Saturday.

“How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today 😂,” the man’s girlfriend wrote on Twitter.

Adding, “She was on the river with us 😂 our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!”

Patrick Brown, Hannah’s brother, was also there and shared in own account of the day.

“Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now,” he teased on Instagram.

