Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For Another TikTok Dance

Dame Judi Dench is back to TikTok dances.

Thanks to her grandson and Ed Sheeran look-a-like, Sam Williams, he has shared another viral video of his famous grandmother and mother dancing to “Laxed” as they space out in a backyard.

Back in April, Dench, 85, and her grandson, 22, made headlines when he first shared a clip of her doing the “Juice, Sauce, Little Bit of Dressing” challenge.

As the video was filmed at the height of isolation during the pandemic, Dench joined Williams via Zoom for the dance.