Mariah Carey, Ciara And More Troll Donald Trump On His Birthday By Celebrating #ObamaAppreciationDay

It might be Donald Trump’s birthday, but a number of celebs are using the occasion to troll him and celebrate former U.S. president Barack Obama instead.
Using the hashtag #ObamaAppreciationDay, thousands shared their own posts making the topic trending while Trump was not even in the top 20 at the time of publication.
Mariah Carey joined in by sharing a picture of herself with Obama and Michelle.
Happy #ObamaAppreciationDay!! pic.twitter.com/eZ1jtu4sRR
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 14, 2020
Ciara posted a picture of her and husband Russell Wilson meeting Obama.
Thank you @BarackObama. #ObamaDay. pic.twitter.com/Gk7nllqzCT
— Ciara (@ciara) June 14, 2020
See more of the best posts below:
Happy #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/yOFqKXYEA8
— louisthechild (@LouisTheChild) June 14, 2020
Joining #ObamaAppreciationDay. I won’t say which SELMA cast member took this totally contraband footage. But now seems like a good day to share for the first time as we salute the civility and intelligence that once was a mainstay in the White House. pic.twitter.com/FzxIFcNizu
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 14, 2020
Oh, how you are missed, Mr. President. What do you miss most about @BarackObama, friends? #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/Eskc6qPFku
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2020
Happy #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/RifIDiWpTw
— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) June 14, 2020
happy #obamaappreciationday !!!
what a guy!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/68Gcb9o7tk
— christina perri (@christinaperri) June 14, 2020
On this day 87 years ago, Lindsey Olivia Graham met Satan on Grindr which ultimately led to a threesome with Mitch McConnell, and of that blessed union a giant baby named Donald Jessica Trump was born. I couldn’t find a picture of him so here’s one of my dad. #NationalObamaDay pic.twitter.com/kr88u9GAWG
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) June 14, 2020
Happy Obama Day! I miss you @BarackObama! I miss your leadership and your dad jokes lol our country will never see a more Swagged Out President! #ObamaAppreciationDay #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/WrB8cPWwsC
— Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) June 14, 2020
Happy (Michelle) Obama Appreciation Day. #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/23Ccr7OhMz
— Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) June 14, 2020
Today is #ObamaDayJune14th
Let’s celebrate it!🎉🎊😉 pic.twitter.com/NmcnAjcbiM
— DJ Boulevard Bou (@DJBoulevardBou) June 14, 2020
#ObamaDayJune14th Happy Sunday and what a beautiful day to celebrate and appreciate President Barack Obama the 44th and final President of the United States. Enjoy your Sunday sir! #ObamaAppreciationDay #ObamaDay @BarackObama #weMISSyou pic.twitter.com/HyFpCxwC6V
— Sylvia K. Alston (@SylviaKAlston) June 14, 2020