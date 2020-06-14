Mariah Carey, Ciara And More Troll Donald Trump On His Birthday By Celebrating #ObamaAppreciationDay

By Jamie Samhan.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
It might be Donald Trump’s birthday, but a number of celebs are using the occasion to troll him and celebrate former U.S. president Barack Obama instead.

Using the hashtag #ObamaAppreciationDay, thousands shared their own posts making the topic trending while Trump was not even in the top 20 at the time of publication.

Mariah Carey joined in by sharing a picture of herself with Obama and Michelle.

Ciara posted a picture of her and husband Russell Wilson meeting Obama.

See more of the best posts below:

F. D. T. 🇺🇸🤜🏾

