Mariah Carey, Ciara And More Troll Donald Trump On His Birthday By Celebrating #ObamaAppreciationDay

It might be Donald Trump’s birthday, but a number of celebs are using the occasion to troll him and celebrate former U.S. president Barack Obama instead.

Using the hashtag #ObamaAppreciationDay, thousands shared their own posts making the topic trending while Trump was not even in the top 20 at the time of publication.

RELATED: Michelle And Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Beyonce & Many More Featured In Virtual Grad Ceremony

Mariah Carey joined in by sharing a picture of herself with Obama and Michelle.

Ciara posted a picture of her and husband Russell Wilson meeting Obama.

RELATED: Barack Obama Delivers Uplifting Speech Amid Protests Following George Floyd’s Death

See more of the best posts below:

Joining #ObamaAppreciationDay. I won’t say which SELMA cast member took this totally contraband footage. But now seems like a good day to share for the first time as we salute the civility and intelligence that once was a mainstay in the White House. pic.twitter.com/FzxIFcNizu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 14, 2020

Oh, how you are missed, Mr. President. What do you miss most about @BarackObama, friends? #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/Eskc6qPFku — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2020

On this day 87 years ago, Lindsey Olivia Graham met Satan on Grindr which ultimately led to a threesome with Mitch McConnell, and of that blessed union a giant baby named Donald Jessica Trump was born. I couldn’t find a picture of him so here’s one of my dad. #NationalObamaDay pic.twitter.com/kr88u9GAWG — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) June 14, 2020

Happy Obama Day! I miss you @BarackObama! I miss your leadership and your dad jokes lol our country will never see a more Swagged Out President! #ObamaAppreciationDay #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/WrB8cPWwsC — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) June 14, 2020