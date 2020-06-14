‘Star Trek: Voyager’ Star Garrett Wang Once Nearly Ran Over Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford almost got ran over by “Star Trek: Voyager” actor Garrett Wang who was running late of an audition.

Wang recalled the near accident with the “Star Wars” star while on “The Delta Flyers” podcast.

“I’m actually speeding around the [Paramount Studios] parking lot, and I come around this one bend, and this guy in a suit walks between two cars right in front of my car, so I slam on my brakes,” Wang said.

“You know when you almost have an accident; your heart is beating a thousand miles a minute? I lock eyes with this dude in the suit, and it’s Harrison Ford! I look at him, and I go ‘Oh my god! I almost killed Han Solo!’ I would have been hated by nerds everywhere!” he joked.

RELATED: Harrison Ford Responds After Getting Into Hot Water With Air Traffic Control Over Improper Runway Crossing

Wang continued to say he later found out why Harrison was on the lot.

“I remember reading the Variety paper, our Hollywood trade paper, the next day, and on the front page was a photo that said ‘Harrison Ford at Paramount Studios for the ‘Clear and Present Danger’ screening.’ He was there for that, based on the Tom Clancy novel, wearing that same suit I almost maimed him in,” he said. “He could have been a cripple, because of me.”