Kelly Clarkson Starts The Conversation About Racism With New Hashtag Campaign

Kelly Clarkson is starting Black Lives Matter talks with the viewers of her talk show.

Clarkson revealed that members of her staff have begun to #StartTheConversation by sharing their own experiences with racism.

“It is an honest and sometimes difficult dialogue but we have always strived to be a show about connection and we want to walk the walk every day,” Clarkson said. “Even when it is hard.”

Things then turned over to the staff of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” like Associate Producer Jasmine who said she is “beyond angry”.

“How much more do we have to diminish ourselves for the feeling of safety from others,” Earl, the Wardrobe Supervisor added.

Rubin, who warms up the audience, said, “One day, I am going to have to sit down with my sons. I am going to have to tell them that people are sometimes going to treat you poorly simply because of the colour of your skin.”

“I don’t want to have that conversation with them,” Rubin continued.

“You can’t stand by. At some point you have to stand up,” Clarkson said. “Even if you do say the wrong thing, it’s okay, at least you learned from that.”

Clarkson then urged others to share their own stories using the #StartTheConversation hashtag.