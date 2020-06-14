Jennifer Garner Explains Why She Took Her Cat For A Walk In A Stroller

Jennifer Garner virtually stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, in an interview recorded before the Black Lives Matter protests, where she spoke about how her family is keeping sane during quarantine, and it involves talking her cat for walks in a stroller.

“We have our moments, of course, but they have been great. They really get the call to action to stay put,” Garner said of her three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8, who she shares with ex-Ben Affleck.

The kids have been helping around the house, including cleaning which didn’t go so well when Samuel cleaned his bathroom on his own.

The topic then turned to Garner’s pets, including her chickens.

“We have eggs out the wazoo,” she quipped. “We have been giving eggs to neighbours.”

DeGeneres’ producer, Andy, then questioned, “Don’t you need roosters to put eggs in the chickens?”

“That is why I saw in my special I only eat eggs from chickens who don’t have a husband because the reason I don’t is you are eating eggs that aren’t fertilized, so it doesn’t have a baby chicken inside,” DeGeneres explained.

“I don’t know why you think everybody needs a man,” she added.

Garner told DeGeneres the story behind the pictures of her walking her cat in a stroller.

“One of my kids is just not into going for walks, and I thought ‘oh my goodness we need to just get out of the house’ and she said ‘I want to bring the cat'”, Garner explained. “So we ordered the stroller.”

The cat also has a leash and is apparently just “happy to be out and about.”

Things took a fun turn when Garner tried out the new game “Drawer Dash” where she had to zip around her house finding random items DeGeneres would name like “something broken” and “something you took from set.”

Before quarantine Garner and Andrea Bocelli recorded a lullaby which Garner said she “cried in the parking lot” before recording and then cried again while recording. See more in the clip above.