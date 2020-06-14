Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Celebrate Two Of Their Daughter’s Graduations

Like many others, graduation looked a bit different for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughters.

Due to COVID-19, both Maggie, 22, who just finished at Stanford University, and Audrey, 18, finishing up High school, were celebrated by their dad.

“Our class of 2020 girls! Stanford 2020. EHS 2020. Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y’all!!!” the country crooner captioned a post on Instagram.

Maggie was at Stanford for the last four years studying marine biology and Audrey was at Ensworth High School in Nashville.

McGraw and Hill are also parents to Gracie, 23, who graduated from New York University in 2018.

Hill shared her own post celebrating Maggie with a clip of them singing together.

“Hard to believe that this road trip with Maggie from Nashville to Palo Alto was four years ago,” Hill shared.

“This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window……easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!! Congratulations Maggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!! We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020.”

And Aubrey got her own post with a throwback of her showing off her impressive vocals that she clearly got from her parents.

“There is no doubt in my mind little sparrow that you will always be YOU. Wherever you land,” Hill added. “Now a high school graduate and a part of the extraordinary class of 2020!!!!!!!!”