Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The Advice A Holistic Dentist Gave Her On Chris Martin Split

Gwyneth Paltrow sought advice from a holistic dentist to deal with her split from Chris Martin.

Paltrow, who married Martin in 2003 before divorcing him in 2016, shares kids Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, with the Coldplay frontman. They’ve remained close despite deciding to “consciously uncouple.”

Paltrow discussed the split with Sherry Sami, a dual specialist in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics, for her Goop podcast earlier this month.

The chat was to “help us gain a deeper understanding of holistic dentistry and the different elements that can provide healing.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The Surprising Self-Discoveries During Coronavirus Crisis

Talking about how holistic dentistry could help her kids heal, the actress shared, according to the Sun: “That’s what I think they mean in the Bible when they talk about the sins of the father.

“You know, it’s really our weaknesses that we pass down generation to generation without understanding that without a shift in consciousness and without bringing awareness and healing our own stuff.

“Like we just unconsciously pass our s**t down to our kids.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Apple’s 16th Birthday

Paltrow added of a previous visit to see Sami: “I remember the first time I came to see you and I brought Apple and Moses, gosh it was a long time ago.

“I remember going to talk to you in your office and sitting down with you and you were asking me all these questions about, you know, my emotional trauma and my marriage, which was going through a really hard time, and then we all know how that ended.

“I thought, Why is this amazing lovely dentist orthodontist asking me about my childhood trauma and what’s going on in my marriage?”

Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018.