Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says A Lot Of Pop Culture Is ‘Pornographic’: ‘We Don’t See People As People’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants people to remember the human beings behind art.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the “Looper” star explained how he sees pop culture objectifying people in unhealthy ways.

“I considered myself an artiste even back then, which, I grant, was pretentious. But a lot of pop culture is pornographic,” he said. “We don’t see people as people. We see them as things, and when we watch pornography we don’t see the people in the video as people, either.”

The 39-year-old continued, “We don’t think about who they are or what their lives are like. We just see them as a thing. We do that to each other in general. We put labels on people and objectify them, rather than trying to understand them as a whole person.”

Gordon-Levitt also said his view on objectification has affected how he views his own life as a public figure.

“I’m guarded about not putting myself out there for that sort of consumption of objectification.”