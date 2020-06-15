Camila Cabello Voices Support For Pride Month And The LGBTQ+ Community, Urges Fans To Fight For Transgender Rights

Camila Cabello wished her fans a very happy Pride Month in a new social media post.

Cabello wrote a lengthy message about how much “admiration and respect” she has for the LGBTQ+ community.

“This community includes some of the bravest, kindest, strongest people I know – you teach me by example what it means to be true to yourself and your heart, what it means to be brave, what it means to be fierce and kind every step of the way and living YOUR truth no matter how hard and scary that may be, loving whoever you want to love. Happy Pride Month.”

The “Havana” star also took a swipe at Donald Trump in the message and his decision to “finalize a rule erasing Obama-era protections for transgender patients facing discrimination in health care.”

Cabello urged her followers to visit her Instagram Story to see a list of organizations to support and help “fight back.”

She insisted, “We aren’t where we need to be.”