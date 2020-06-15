Nick Viall Says Reliving Failed ‘Bachelorette’ Proposal Was Like Mistakenly Waving At Someone, ‘But A Million Times Worse’

It’s no fun having to relive one of the most awkward moments of your life.

On Monday night, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” will air a new episode and look back at the iconic moment on “The Bachelorette” when Nick Viall proposed to Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Kaitlyn famously rejected Nick, choosing Shawn Booth instead to give her final rose.

On Instagram, ahead of the episode airing, Nick shared how difficult it was to watch that moment play out again.

“It was like waving at someone who’s waving at the person behind… but million times worse,” he wrote.

The 39-year-old added, “TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories. I just didn’t think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night..It really was a season for the ages. You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!”

Kaitlyn and Shawn were together for three years, from 2015 to 2018, before calling it quits.