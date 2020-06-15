‘Simpsons’ Fans Can Now Play ‘Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge’ Game In Real Life

It’s good news for “Simpsons” fans.

Developer Aaron Demeter has recreated the Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge game, which fans of the show will recognize from the 1995 episode “Marge Be Not Proud”.

In the episode, Bart receives a copy of the incredibly lame game instead of Bonestorm, the Mortal Kombat parody game that was every Springfield kid’s obsession.

Despite the game being boring on the show, fans seemed to love being able to play it in real life. Even “The Simpsons” executive producer Bill Oakley shared it on social media.

All Simpsons fans must check out this fantastic PLAYABLE VERSION of Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge by @AaronDemeter https://t.co/QfLLFwN51N — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) June 13, 2020

A description on the site where the game has been shared reads, “Can’t get your hands on a copy of Bonestorm but want the same thrilling experience? Fear not because you now have the opportunity to tee off with one of the greats in Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge! Includes many exciting features such as Number Input, Power Settings and Parking Lot.”