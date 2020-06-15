Prince William Is Joined By Athletes To Discuss Mental Health: ‘It’s Vital’

Prince William spoke out about mental health once again as part of a call-in roundtable discussion.

The royal, whose documentary “Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health” aired last month, discussed his mental health campaign Heads Up and how many will be feeling as they prepare to return to work in the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Great roundtable with HRH The Duke Of Cambridge & some of the biggest names in 🇬🇧 sport on mental health As more sports resume this week, we must focus as much on mental as physical health This discussion will help inform our future guidance & MH action plan @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/ESM5WobXwu — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 15, 2020

William was joined by Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, former Arsenal and Lionesses player Alex Scott, rugby player Jonny Wilkinson, Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey and Olympic skeleton athlete Lizzy Yarnold for the chat.

Culture Secretary @OliverDowden and The Duke of Cambridge were joined by some of Britain’s biggest sport stars to discuss the issue of mental health across UK sport, as elite athletes and many of the wider population return to work following an easing of lockdown restrictions. pic.twitter.com/BZ5WLhmeMF — DCMS (@DCMS) June 15, 2020

The group spoke about how the sporting world can do their part to help the public as they emerge from lockdown, People reported.

“Through the Heads Up campaign, the football community has come together to do its part in driving lasting change by encouraging people to open up about their mental well-being, at the same time as embedding a mentally healthy culture across the sport,” William said.

“I believe that there is more we can do collectively to ensure this is replicated across all of sport. And that is why I am so happy to be here with you all to discuss how we can make that a reality,” he added. “We have a unique opportunity to use the tragedy of the pandemic to bring about positive change. As the sporting world begins to return it is vital that we talk about the mental well-being of our sportspeople and fans.”

Soccer is about to return in the U.K. after being put on hold due to COVID-19. It was recently revealed that this year’s Emirates FA Cup Final, to be held on August 1, will be renamed the “Heads Up FA Cup Final” in support of the campaign.