Stephen King Wanted To Write A First-Person Story About ‘Friday The 13th’ Horror Icon Jason Voorhees

By Rachel West.

Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures

The best novel Stephen King never wrote is one about “Friday The 13th” horror icon Jason Voorhees.

The legendary horror author tweeted he had toyed with the idea of writing a first-person account of the goalie-masked Camp Crystal Lake slasher who has been the subject of 12 films since 1980.

King adds the legal hoops he would have to jump through to get permission to use the character would have been tortuous. Jason was created by Victor Miller; Miller, Ron Kurz, and horror makeup and special effects legend Tom Savini and Stan Winston defined his look.

“But gosh, shouldn’t someone tell Jason’s side of the story?” King tweeted.

 

Though a book may not be feasible, King suggests horror producer Jason Blum and his company Blumhouse could make the idea work on the big screen after his critical and box office horror hits “Get Out”, “The Invisible Man”, “Insidious” and the “Halloween” reboot. Jason hasn’t been seen in a movie since 2009’s “Friday The 13th” with Jared Padalecki.

It seems fans are quite excited by the idea of  a first-person account from Jason, a mostly mute killer who has been dubbed a “psychotic momma’s boy.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt and filmmaker Ted Geoghegan were just two of King’s Twitter followers who support the idea.

Still, another user joked Jason is the figure we need amid the global pandemic.

