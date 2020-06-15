Stephen King Wanted To Write A First-Person Story About ‘Friday The 13th’ Horror Icon Jason Voorhees

The best novel Stephen King never wrote is one about “Friday The 13th” horror icon Jason Voorhees.

The legendary horror author tweeted he had toyed with the idea of writing a first-person account of the goalie-masked Camp Crystal Lake slasher who has been the subject of 12 films since 1980.

The best novel idea I never wrote (and probably never will) is I JASON, the first-person narrative of Jason Voohees, and his hellish fate: killed over and over again at Camp Crystal Lake. What a hellish, existential fate! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2020

King adds the legal hoops he would have to jump through to get permission to use the character would have been tortuous. Jason was created by Victor Miller; Miller, Ron Kurz, and horror makeup and special effects legend Tom Savini and Stan Winston defined his look.

“But gosh, shouldn’t someone tell Jason’s side of the story?” King tweeted.

Just thinking about the legal thicket one would have to go through to get permissions makes my head ache. And my heart, that too. But gosh, shouldn't someone tell Jason's side of the story? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2020

Though a book may not be feasible, King suggests horror producer Jason Blum and his company Blumhouse could make the idea work on the big screen after his critical and box office horror hits “Get Out”, “The Invisible Man”, “Insidious” and the “Halloween” reboot. Jason hasn’t been seen in a movie since 2009’s “Friday The 13th” with Jared Padalecki.

Blumhouse could do it as a movie. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2020

It seems fans are quite excited by the idea of a first-person account from Jason, a mostly mute killer who has been dubbed a “psychotic momma’s boy.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt and filmmaker Ted Geoghegan were just two of King’s Twitter followers who support the idea.

Aaaaaaaand… I want this novel RIGHT NOW. Let’s do one of those Ace paperback “doubles.” My half will be either LEATHERFACE: HOW TO MAKE AN AMERICAN QUILT or MICHAEL MYERS: BABYSITTERS, CLUBBED https://t.co/iYCSrYzktD — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 15, 2020

Curious, as it’s always overlooked… Are you factoring in that Jason only dies once (he’s a living, breathing human until the end of THE FINAL CHAPTER), and is then a zombie for the remaining titles? — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) June 15, 2020

Never cared for Jason, but it is an interesting idea. — Joe Lansdale (@joelansdale) June 15, 2020

I’VE NEVER WANTED SOMETHING LIKE I WANT THIS. — Paul Farrell (@PaulisGreat2000) June 15, 2020

But that sounds like a really good book, I would read it over and over again — Baby Blu (@PRETTYMUCHJJ) June 15, 2020

Still, another user joked Jason is the figure we need amid the global pandemic.