Rita Moreno Talks Kissing Marlon Brando & Elvis Presley, And Attending MLK’s Iconic Speech

Rita Moreno has had quite a history.

The “West Side Story” star was on the latest episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked by Andy Cohen who was the better kisser: Marlon Brando or Elvis Presley?

“Marlon Brando,” Moreno revealed. “That’s a very subtle question. He had ins and outs and nooks and crannies that were just incredible. What a kisser, what a kisser!”

Asked if she kissed those men with her eyes open or closed, Moreno said, “Both. I had to look at both of them. They’re gorgeous. Elvis was actually pretty, he was a pretty guy.”

Moreno also shared her memory of attending Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.

“What happened was that Harry Belafonte wanted Dr. King to know that there were people in Hollywood who really meant what they said, and loved other people,” Moreno recalled, noting that Sammy Davis Jr. and James Garner were also there with her.

“James Garner, who as you know was a white guy, a very successful actor, come on this with a lump in his stomach. He was so frightened because he was actually afraid that he would never work again,” Moreno revealed. “But he came, and I’ve never forgotten him for that.”

Moreno also addressed her hopes that Joe Biden beats Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election in November.

“He’s going to have to do so much repairing of the damage that has been done, I have this dreadful feeling he’s going to spend four years doing only that,” she said. “That’s what scares the hell out of me.”