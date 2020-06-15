Liam Payne Shares Throwback Photo To Mark 10 Years Since His ‘X Factor’ Audition

It’s been 10 years since Liam Payne’s “X Factor” U.K. audition that led to worldwide success with One Direction.

The singer celebrated the milestone on Twitter Sunday, sharing a snap from his audition, adding that his first solo album had also just hit over two billion streams.

His message included, “Seriously thank you everyone who’s made this decade of my life possible.”

Payne added, “p.s. thanks also, for putting up with some awful haircuts like the one above.”

The singer belted out “Cry Me A River” at age 16 on the show, after previously making an appearance back in 2008, getting as far as the judges’ houses section.

Unsurprisingly, Payne’s throwback sparked quite the reaction online.

See some of the response below.

