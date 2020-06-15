Rebel Wilson Defends Matt Lucas Over ‘Little Britain’ Blackface Controversy

Rebel Wilson is standing by her friend amid controversy.

In an interview on “Studio 10”, the actress defended her “Bridesmaids” co-star Matt Lucas, whose show “Little Britain” was pulled from Netflix because it featured blackface.

Anything Goes And Rebel Wilson She's one of Australia's most successful exports – comedy queen Rebel Wilson is back to make you laugh out loud, when she hits screens in a brand new show. But could she also be your new Bachelorette? Posted by Studio 10 on Sunday, June 14, 2020

“I know my mate Matt Lucas‘ show ‘Little Britain’ [was removed]…I think that’s a bit crazy. They obviously play many different characters on that show…He’s amazing, he’s the kindest, most decent human being ever,” Wilson said.

“There’s a lot of discussion right now about what’s off-limits in comedy…where should comedians not go?” the actress was asked.

“It’s really hard… because at the moment we’re in a time of hyper social justice because there’s so many important things happening in the world, obviously right now racial equality is such an important issue,” Wilson responded. “But for the past few years, especially with the #MeToo movement, there’s been a lot of social justice going on, which has made it difficult for comedians to flirt with that line. The thing is, throughout history, from way back with the court jesters in the monarchy, a comedian’s job is to flirt with the line of what’s acceptable.”

Asked whether past controversial material should be made unavailable for viewing, Wilson said, “I’m not a fan of just erasing things. I think with history, you should learn from it. If you erase it, it’s a bit like denying it ever happened. That doesn’t seem like a good plan!”