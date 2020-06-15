Sammy Hagar & The Circle Perform Van Halen’s ‘Right Now’ At Home

It’s been a while since Van Halen fans have heard Sammy Hagar belt one of the band’s signature tunes.

The singer-songwriter and former frontman of the legendary rock group recently released a new video performing “Right Now” with the Circle — his current outfit consisting of former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson, and drummer Jason Bonham.

RELATED: Eddie Van Halen Once Put A Gun To Fred Durst’s Head After A Jam Session Went Wrong, New Book Claims

The 72-year-old posted the at-home session on his official YouTube page, with the caption: “When I wrote this song with Eddie Van Halen over 30 years ago I had no idea it would be so relevant today.”

The anthem was one of the band’s biggest hits during Hagar’s tenure at the mic.

RELATED: Wolfgang Van Halen And Elizabeth Warren Defend Billie Eilish Following Van Halen Diss On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

When original singer David Lee Roth re-joined Van Halen in 2007, all of Hagar’s songs were shelved and never cracked their live setlists. However, the Circle are known to perform Hagar’s material from his time with the group while on tour.

Watch the full video above, and check out more of Sammy Hagar & the Circle’s “Lockdown Sessions” here.