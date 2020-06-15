Ron Perlman Challenges Ted Cruz To A Fight In Support Of Black Lives Matter Following Twitter Feud

Hellboy is ready to throw some punches for a good cause.

Ron Perlman has challenged Texas Senator Ted Cruz to a $50,000 fight to raise money for Black Lives Matter. The challenge comes after a Twitter feud erupted over the weekend between the “Hellboy” star and Matt Gaetz, a U.S. representative for Florida’s first congressional district and Donald Trump supporter.

The debate kicked off when Gaetz criticized American soccer teams for repealing a policy requiring players to stand during the national anthem.

The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a fuck about what you two dipshits think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 13, 2020

Gaetz replied to Perlman by calling him a “racial justice warrior who had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang,” referencing his turn on “Sons of Anarchy”. The actor responded that he only plays “scumbags and grifters” but Gaetz is the “real deal.”

Perlman then hit back calling him the second “ugliest politician walking”, after Jim Jordan.

PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/uUgUDKHgZA — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Senator Ted Cruz weighed in on the fracas, challenging Perlman to fight Jordan for charity.

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Perlman responded with a joke asking for his autograph before challenging Cruz — not Jordan — to a charity fight.

Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy shit man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man? https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending. https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

After Cruz tried to push the fight to Jordan, who has been absent from the Twitter feud, the actor doubled down on his request to fight the Texas senator.

“Let’s go mofo!” he tweeted.

Cruz has yet to reply to this developing story.