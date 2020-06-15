Ron Perlman Challenges Ted Cruz To A Fight In Support Of Black Lives Matter Following Twitter Feud

By Rachel West.

Ron Perlman - Getty Images

Hellboy is ready to throw some punches for a good cause.

Ron Perlman has challenged Texas Senator Ted Cruz to a $50,000 fight to raise money for Black Lives Matter. The challenge comes after a Twitter feud erupted over the weekend between the “Hellboy” star and Matt Gaetz, a U.S. representative for Florida’s first congressional district and Donald Trump supporter.

The debate kicked off when Gaetz criticized American soccer teams for repealing a policy requiring players to stand during the national anthem.

Caution: Tweets contain adult language.

Gaetz replied to Perlman by calling him a “racial justice warrior who had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang,” referencing his turn on “Sons of Anarchy”. The actor responded that he only plays “scumbags and grifters” but Gaetz is the “real deal.”

Perlman then hit back calling him the second “ugliest politician walking”, after Jim Jordan.

Senator Ted Cruz weighed in on the fracas, challenging Perlman to fight Jordan for charity.

Perlman responded with a joke asking for his autograph before challenging Cruz — not Jordan — to a charity fight.

After Cruz tried to push the fight to Jordan, who has been absent from the Twitter feud, the actor doubled down on his request to fight the Texas senator.

“Let’s go mofo!” he tweeted.

Cruz has yet to reply to this developing story.

