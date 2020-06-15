‘Ghostbusters’ Cast Together Again In New ‘Reunited Apart’ Hosted By Josh Gad

Who you gonna call?

On Monday, Josh Gad is bringing the cast of the 1984 classic “Ghostbusters” back together for a new episode of his web series “Reunited Apart”.

RELATED: Bill Murray Confirms He’ll Return As Peter Venkman In ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: ‘The Script Is Good’

The reunion is confirmed to feature appearances by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Annie Pots, director Ivan Reitman and his son and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” director Jason Reitman.

The cast will reflect on memories from the set, the impact of the film over the years, plus more surprises.

RELATED: Finn Wolfhard Talks Auditioning For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Viewers are also encouraged to donate to EJI, “an organization committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S., to challenging racial and economic justice, to protecting the most basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.”

Previous episodes of “Reunited Apart” have brought together the casts of “The Goonies”, “The Lord of the Rings” and more.