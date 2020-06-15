Sofia Vergara Freaks Out While Assisting Sword-Swallower Brett Loudermilk During Jaw-Dropping ‘AGT’ Audition

Brett Loudermilk is slaying the competition on “America’s Got Talent” with one sword at a time.

In a preview for Tuesday’s episode of the reality competition series, the professional sword swallower from North Carolina wowed the judges and the audience with his captivating, yet dangerous, audition.

“I’ve gone as far as I can do. This is where it’s brought me. All roads have led to this X right here,” Loudermilk says of his journey to the “AGT” stage.

The showman kicked off his performance by inviting judge Sofia Vergara on stage to assist him during his daring stunt.

He then told the “Modern Family” star that she would have to pull out the sword from his throat after he swallows the entire blade.

Vergara freaked out: “No, I’m not going to pull it! What if I kill you.”

After the actress failed to pull out the sword twice, Loudermilk attempted his stunt a third and final time.

Viewers will have to tune in to Tuesday’s episode of “AGT” to see the outcome of the jaw-dropping audition.

For now, fans can check out the clip above.